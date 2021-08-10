Cape Girardeau woman saves newborn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman resuscitated a newborn in a hospital parking lot.

It happened Saturday night at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis while the woman was waiting in the lobby after her husband’s surgery.

“Once I saw how he was panicking I knew that I had to intervene and try to do something,” said Donna Coyler, who was visiting St. Louis with her husband Saturday evening for a doctor’s appointment. “My husband was having surgery for prostate cancer.”

She decided to leave the room for a meal and stumbled upon a family in need.

“I noticed a guy running up in the building, hollering for help saying his baby, his baby. So, at that time, I didn’t move around. I just stood there, kind of being nosy. And he came back in running again and I noticed there wasn’t anybody doing anything,” she recalled.

She said her first instinct was to pick up her phone and film, but she’s glad she didn’t.

“I actually pulled my phone out. But when the guy ran back in there a second time and I’m looking around and seeing that nobody’s doing anything. They had made a phone call for labor and delivery, but it was going to take some time for them to get downstairs,” she said.

So, she rushed outside to the car where she found the mother still attached to her breathless baby.

“I grabbed the baby and layed him over my hand and started hitting him on the back and he still didn’t respond at that moment,” she said. “I did it a couple more times and he started screaming.”

She said shortly after, hospital staff whisked the baby away for medical help.

“So, I’m just hoping that the baby is okay,” she said. “No brain damage or anything like that. I congratulated the couple. As they walked inside the hospital, I was able to congratulate them both.”

Coyler said she couldn’t get the couple’s contact information at the time of the incident, but would like to see them again one day.

