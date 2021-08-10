Bollinger Mill State Historic Site featured on Mo. Statehood stamp

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bollinger Mill State Historic Site is featured on the Missouri Statehood stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service first revealed the stamp in November 2020.

The US Postal Service has unveiled the official Missouri Statehood Day stamp commemorating our state’s Bicentennial.... Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The stamp features a photograph of the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site by landscape photographer Charles Gurche. It shows the mill, which dates to the Civil Ware period, and the Burfordville Covered Bridge.

The bridge is Missouri’s oldest and one of just four remaining covered bridges in the state.

The stamp celebrates Missouri’s bicentennial.

On August 10, 1821, it was admitted as the 24th state in the Union.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.