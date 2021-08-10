84 new cases, 1 additional death reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday, August 10.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 51

Total cases - 8,981

Total deaths - 133

Franklin County

New cases - 33

Additional death - 1

Total cases - 5,366

Total deaths - 73

