84 new cases, 1 additional death reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday, August 10.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 51
- Total cases - 8,981
- Total deaths - 133
Franklin County
- New cases - 33
- Additional death - 1
- Total cases - 5,366
- Total deaths - 73
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.