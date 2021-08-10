Heartland Votes
84 new cases, 1 additional death reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday, August 10.(WBRC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday, August 10.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 51
  • Total cases - 8,981
  • Total deaths - 133

Franklin County

  • New cases - 33
  • Additional death - 1
  • Total cases - 5,366
  • Total deaths - 73

