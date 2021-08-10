1 injured in shootout

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a shootout between two groups of people early Sunday morning, August 8.

Police said one man was injured in the shootout.

He was treated at a Carbondale hospital and released.

Officers said they started their investigation after hearing gunshots being fired at 2:23 a.m. in the area of 600 block of South Illinois Avenue.

Shortly after the gunfire, they witnessed a car traveling at a high rate of speed heading toward the hospital.

Two people in the vehicle reportedly told officers that some unknown people started shooting at them.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

