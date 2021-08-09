Volunteers needed to set up flags for funeral of Ill. officer killed in the line of duty

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Volunteers are needed to help set up flags for the funeral of fallen officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

The group, “The Flagman’s Mission Continues,” needs help setting up more than 2,500 flags on Thursday, August 12.

Flags will be set up on Thursday at JALC, 700 Logan College Drive.

Volunteers should meet at 5 p.m. in the parking lot.

Jeff Hastings, president of “The Flagman’s Mission Continues,” will give instructions on how to use the post drivers and how to unfurl the flags for display.

They asked that volunteers bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Anyone able to walk and carry 10 pounds can help. The group said pickup trucks are most welcome and are very useful in taking the flags from the trailer at the school to the setup locations.

They prefer volunteers 12 years and older.

Flags will be taken down on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Volunteers should meet at 12 p.m. at the John A. Logan College parking lot.

Jeff Hastings will be available again to give instructions on how to prepare the flags to put back in the trailer.

Pickup trucks are again most welcome, and they ask that you please bring work gloves.

According to the group, set up and take down normally takes two hours or less.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at John A. Logan College in Carterville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at the college.

A first responders walk-through will be at 6 p.m. on Friday during the visitation.

Internment will be at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville, Ill.

Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr., from the Brooklyn Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 4 in Venice, Ill.

From southern Illinois, he previously served with the Spillertown Police Department and Makanda Fire Department, as well as volunteered with the Zeigler Police Department and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.

