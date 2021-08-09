USDA: COVID-19 antibodies found in white-tailed deer in some states including Ill.

(KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says COVID-19 antibodies were found in some samples from free-ranging white-tailed deer.

They said the results of the study indicated that certain white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania were exposed to the virus.

The study was conducted by the USDA and Plant Health Inspection Service. It analyzed serum samples from free-ranging white-tailed deer.

Samples were part of wildlife damage management activities conducted by APHIS Wildlife Services across 32 counties in the four states. They were tested at APHIS’ National Wildlife Research Center and National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

According to researchers, COVID-19 antibodies were detected in 32 percent of the 481 samples collected from January 2020 through 2021.

They said none of the deer populations surveyed showed signs of illness associated with COVID-19.

According to APHIS, the study was designed to determine exposure of deer to COVID-19 in their natural environment. It was not designed to determine whether the deer were replicating and shedding the virus.

They said studying the susceptibility of certain animals, such as deer, to COVID-19 helps to identify species that may serve as hosts for the virus, as well as understand the origin of the virus.

Researchers said finding that wild white-tailed deer have been exposed to COVID-19 is not unexpected given then are susceptible to the virus, are abundant in the United States, often come into close contact with people and the number of Americans estimated to have been infected with the virus.

APHIS is working closely with federal and state partners, including the Department of the Interior, CDC and the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, to determine next steps.

