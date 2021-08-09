Third annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run scheduled in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s and Liberty Riders of America will host their third annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run.

Everyone who would like to participate in the Parade of Honor to Perryville Veterans Memorial wall is welcomed.

This event is free.

The veterans motorcycle event will honor American’s POW-MIA’S, fallen and all Vietnam Veterans on Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18.

Governor Mike Parson will present the official Missouri Ride for Remembrance during the program.

The statewide motorcycle run will ride to veteran’s event and the Veteran’s Memorial in Perryville.

The keynote speaker will be Medal of Honor recipient Patrick Henry Brady a dustoff pilot in Vietnam, and the most highly decorated veteran living.

They are also honored to have the veteran Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers, USMC as a special guest.

Chambers is known for standing at attention for hours during the Rolling Thunder event held each spring in Washington, D.C. to honor veterans and raise awareness for POW- MIA issues.

Springfield route will meet at Mike’s Unique on Friday, September 17 at 7 a.m.

Rendezvous is Saturday, September 18, at 11 a.m. at Fredericktown Walmart with riders from around the world.

For more information call 417-839-6404 or visit the website.

