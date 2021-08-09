Storm damage reported in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - At least one Butler County family is cleaning up from severe storms that pushed through the Heartland on Sunday, August 8.

A roof was blown off of a home near Highway 53 near Qulin.

Britni Thompson said in addition to the roof getting blown off of her mother and step father’s home there was other debris scattered around the area.

A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near Qulin on Sunday. (Source: Britni Thompson)

Her photos submitted to cNews also shows insulation from the roof inside the home near the front door.

Insulation fills a room after a roof was torn off of a home near Qulin on Sunday. (Source: Britni Thompson)

Thompson told us the storm was so fierce it lifted the vehicle she was in off the road. She said it was the scariest thing she had ever experienced.

Severe weather pushed through Butler County near Qulin on Sunday. (Source: Britni Thompson)

There were reports of downed power lines and trees, as well.

Storms rolled through the area at approximately 7 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for the area at the same time.

