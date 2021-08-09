St. Louis concert venue to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A concert venue will now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The Pageant and Delmar Hall announced the decision on Monday, August 9. It went into effect the same day.
They said face masks will still be needed to enter either venues.
Proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test can be a physical paper copy or a photo on your cell phone, along with a matching photo ID.
See more of their COVID-19 precautions here.
