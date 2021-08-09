Heartland Votes
Southeast Mo. State hosting vaccine clinics this fall

Southeast Missouri State University will host some vaccination clinics this fall.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will host some vaccination clinics this fall.

Currently, the scheduled clinics include:

  • Monday, Aug. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Student Recreation Center
  • Monday, Aug. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the International Village
  • Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the River Campus
  • Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University Center Program Lounge
  • Monday, Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the River Campus
  • Friday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Towers Complex

Unless otherwise noted, the University said they are walk-in clinics and no appointment is necessary.

You can check the University’s website for more information and to check for more clinics.

