Southeast Mo. State hosting vaccine clinics this fall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will host some vaccination clinics this fall.

Currently, the scheduled clinics include:

Monday, Aug. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Student Recreation Center

Monday, Aug. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the International Village

Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the River Campus

Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University Center Program Lounge

Monday, Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the River Campus

Friday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Towers Complex

Unless otherwise noted, the University said they are walk-in clinics and no appointment is necessary.

You can check the University’s website for more information and to check for more clinics.

