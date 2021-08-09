Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Senators react to infrastructure vote

Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.
Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.(AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate worked through the weekend to finalize a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet.

Supporters of the bill say it will deliver much-needed resources for critical assets across the board and boost economic recovery efforts. Some conservative opponents say they’re against more high-dollar spending projects out of Washington, citing a recent Congressional Budget Office report that projects the plan would add $256 billion to the nation’s deficit.

This week, as the U.S. senators stay in Washington, D.C. to work through final amendments and votes, members are weighing in on the next steps and what this package could mean for the country.

Here is what lawmakers who plan to vote for the bill tell the Gray Television Washington News Bureau:

Those who plan to vote no are saying this:

The bill is nearing final approval by the U.S. Senate and must move on to the U.S. House of Representatives before paving the way for President Joe Biden’s signature.

Progressive advocates, and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, say they will hold up the bill on the House side until a $3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ plan is also scheduled for a vote. The bigger ‘infrastructure’ plan would include federal spending for child care, paid leave, education and climate change initiatives.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watches and Warnings in Southeast Missouri and Illinois.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watches in effect as storms pass through the Heartland
On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining...
Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order
On August 7, a Dunklin Co. man was arrested and charged for kidnapping and domestic assault.
Man charged for kidnapping and assault in Dunklin, Co.
On Friday, August 6, around 10 p.m. three Ky. teenagers were involved in a accident.
Three Ky. teenagers are hospitalized after a car accident
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Vaccination Phase 1C includes those who work more than 100 jobs listed on the Centers for...
Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates
A police organization announced its endorsement of David Gregory for Missouri state auditor.
Gregory receives endorsement from police group in campaign for Mo. state auditor
Governor JB Pritzker was in Cairo, Ill. one year ago to make a $40 million announcement to...
Gov. Pritzker in Cairo, Ill. for inland port project announcement
A new law in the state of Illinois will end immigrant detention in the state.
New law will end immigrant detention in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in...
Illinois law requires background checks for all gun sales