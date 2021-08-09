Schnucks to accept SNAP benefits for delivery, curbside orders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Schnucks will now accept SNAP benefits for delivery and curbside orders.

The grocery store chain announced Monday, August 9 it was partnering with Instacart to bring groceries to those who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits.

The move comes after the USDA made changes in 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to Schnucks, SNAP customers will have to enter their EBT Card information as a form of payment on their Instacart profile.

To help subsidize costs for participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through September 16 on the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their account.

Cubside pickup remains free on orders of $35 or more.

