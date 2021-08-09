Ribbon cutting held for new shower facility at Fort Massac campgrounds

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting was held on Monday, August 9 for project updates at Fort Massac State Park.

State Senator Dale Fowler was joined by Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, for the ribbon cutting of the new shower house facility in the Fort Massac campgrounds.

The new, eight-unit campground facility was made possible through a grant awarded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

