Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for new shower facility at Fort Massac campgrounds

A ribbon cutting was held on Monday, August 9 for a new shower facility at Fort Massac...
A ribbon cutting was held on Monday, August 9 for a new shower facility at Fort Massac campgrounds.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting was held on Monday, August 9 for project updates at Fort Massac State Park.

State Senator Dale Fowler was joined by Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, for the ribbon cutting of the new shower house facility in the Fort Massac campgrounds.

The new, eight-unit campground facility was made possible through a grant awarded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watches and Warnings in Southeast Missouri and Illinois.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watches in effect as storms pass through the Heartland
On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining...
Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order
On August 7, a Dunklin Co. man was arrested and charged for kidnapping and domestic assault.
Man charged for kidnapping and assault in Dunklin, Co.
On Friday, August 6, around 10 p.m. three Ky. teenagers were involved in a accident.
Three Ky. teenagers are hospitalized after a car accident
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky on Monday, August 9.
Gov. Beshear visits western Ky.
New Madrid police asked people to avoid Main Street between Mill Street and Mott Street.
Police on scene of building collapse on Main St. in New Madrid
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/9
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says COVID-19 antibodies were found in some samples from...
USDA: COVID-19 antibodies found in white-tailed deer in some states including Ill.