NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a building collapse Monday morning, August 9.

They asked people to avoid Main Street between Mill Street and Mott Street.

Avoid Main Street between Mill Street and Mott Street due to a building collapse. This incident has no reported injuries. Posted by New Madrid Police Department on Monday, August 9, 2021

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.