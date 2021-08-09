Heartland Votes
Murray State, WKCTC announce new transfer agreement, programs

Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College expanded their...
Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College expanded their existing relationship by introducing two new partnership initiatives that will positively impact both current and future students.(Digital Media Murray State | Murray State University)
By Amber Ruch
Aug. 9, 2021
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College expanded their partnership by introducing two new initiatives on Monday, August 9.

The first was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two that will provide help to eligible students who want to transfer from an associate’s degree program at WKCTC to a bachelor’s degree program at Murray State’s Paducah regional campus.

Also, Murray State will provide assistance to students who wish to reverse transfer credits earned there back to WKCTC in order to complete an associate’s degree.

The second announcement is the establishment of a 2+2 articulation agreement, which will give students who have earned an associate’s degree at WKCTC a “seamless transfer process into Murray State’s bachelor’s degree program in exercise science.”

This program will be offered at Murray State’s Paducah Regional Campus starting with the fall 2021 semester.

Guests who attended the signing included state representatives Randy Bridges and Richard Heath, Paducah Mayor George Bray, city and county commissioners, university/college and community board members and representatives.

