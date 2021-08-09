Heartland Votes
Murray State to offer eligible students up to $4.5M in federal stimulus money

Murray State University is offering students up to $1,500 through federal stimulus funds.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University is offering students up to $1,500 through federal stimulus funds.

School officials announced on Monday, August 9 that the University will distribute around $4.5 million to eligible students who are enrolled in courses for the fall semester.

The money comes from the Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March.

According to the University, eligible continuing students received award amounts through email. Students attending Murray State for the first time in the fall will receive notification after August 24.

The most recent grant awards will range from $250 to as much as $1,500 for qualifying students. It can be used for education-related expenses or emergency costs related to COVID-19, including tuition, food, housing, health care or child care.

“We are very grateful for these federal stimulus funds, and are pleased to be able to provide assistance to many of our students and their families,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.

Murray State forgave nearly $1 million in student debt on their accounts heading into the fall semester, which begins on August 17.

