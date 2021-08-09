Heartland Votes
Mo. farmers can enter to win money for nonprofits, ag programs

Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 years of age or older and are...
Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively farming at least 250 acres of any crop.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri farmers can enroll for a chance to win money for a local nonprofit or agriculture program.

From August 2 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll on the website or call 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.

The individual donations were doubled to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years.

Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively farming at least 250 acres of any crop.

Winners will be announced in January.

