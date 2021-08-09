Ky. Supreme Court issues order encouraging masks in its buildings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky’s Supreme Court issued an order encouraging everyone to wear a mask if they enter a judicial center, courthouse or other judicial facility.

The order itself is not a mask mandate, but it does give chief circuit judges the authority to mandate masks at their facilities if they so choose.

You can find more information on the Kentucky court system website.

