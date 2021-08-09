Hot and humid with isolated storms possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Th heat and humidity will be hanging around through the week. We have heat advisories in effect for all of the area through Thursday at this time. The heat index during the afternoon hours will surpass 105 degrees in many areas. For this evening we will be warm and muggy with the possibility for a few isolated storms. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated storms possible early and another round of scattered storms possible in the evening. Any storm that develops will be capable of producing strong gusty winds. Otherwise it will be hot and humid across the area. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index approaching 105 degrees.

