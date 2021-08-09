Hot, Humid, & Storms...

Good Monday Morning,

A loud evening for some areas as storms moved through the Heartland. A few lingering storms are possible during the early morning hours, but most areas will remain dry. It will be warm and very humid this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. This morning looks to stay dry, but there will be isolated chances of a few storms by the mid-morning hours for our northern counties and additional storms later this afternoon/early evening. There is a chance today for a few strong/severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail being the primary hazards. Temperatures will reach the low 90s today with heat index values ranging from 100-105F. Due to the high heat indices, a heat advisory is in effect from 11am to 8pm.

High temperatures and high humidity levels will cause concern for heat index values to reach 105F each day this week! Plan on taking precautions if you will be outside.

Pop-up storms may occur every day. Additional storms are likely with a cold front at the end of the week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.