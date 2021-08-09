Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing Tues.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, August 10.

It will be at 3 p.m. in the state capitol.

The governor will discuss coronavirus in Kentucky.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

On Monday, August 9, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,301 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

That makes a total of 500,267 cases of COVID-19 and 7,387 deaths.

The positivity rate was 10.78 percent.

The health department also reported a total of 7,377,430 tests for the virus have been conducted.

