Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing Tues.
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, August 10.
It will be at 3 p.m. in the state capitol.
The governor will discuss coronavirus in Kentucky.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky
On Monday, August 9, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,301 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.
That makes a total of 500,267 cases of COVID-19 and 7,387 deaths.
The positivity rate was 10.78 percent.
The health department also reported a total of 7,377,430 tests for the virus have been conducted.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.