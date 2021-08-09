Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing Tues.

Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, August 10.
Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, August 10.(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, August 10.

It will be at 3 p.m. in the state capitol.

The governor will discuss coronavirus in Kentucky.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

On Monday, August 9, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,301 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

That makes a total of 500,267 cases of COVID-19 and 7,387 deaths.

The positivity rate was 10.78 percent.

The health department also reported a total of 7,377,430 tests for the virus have been conducted.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City leaders believe Sunday night’s storms left it too weak to stand.
Crews clean up after building collapse on Main St. in New Madrid
Watches and Warnings in Southeast Missouri and Illinois.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watches in effect as storms pass through the Heartland
On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining...
Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order
On August 7, a Dunklin Co. man was arrested and charged for kidnapping and domestic assault.
Man charged for kidnapping and assault in Dunklin, Co.
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Kentucky’s Supreme Court issued an order encouraging everyone to wear a mask if they enter a...
Ky. Supreme Court issues order encouraging masks in its buildings
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The warning metrics map of southern Illinois. The orange means warning signs of increased...
COVID-19 cases continue to trend the wrong way in southern Illinois
The Kentucky Supreme Court encourages for everyone to wear a mask while being in a judicial...
Mask encouraged inside Judicial facility