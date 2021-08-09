Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 9.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 47

Total cases - 8,930

Total deaths - 133

Franklin County

New cases - 35

Total cases - 5,333

Total deaths - 72

