Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 9.(KLTV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 9.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 47
  • Total cases - 8,930
  • Total deaths - 133

Franklin County

  • New cases - 35
  • Total cases - 5,333
  • Total deaths - 72

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watches and Warnings in Southeast Missouri and Illinois.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watches in effect as storms pass through the Heartland
On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining...
Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order
On August 7, a Dunklin Co. man was arrested and charged for kidnapping and domestic assault.
Man charged for kidnapping and assault in Dunklin, Co.
On Friday, August 6, around 10 p.m. three Ky. teenagers were involved in a accident.
Three Ky. teenagers are hospitalized after a car accident
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky on Monday, August 9.
Gov. Beshear visits western Ky.
Southeast Missouri State University will host some vaccination clinics this fall.
Southeast Mo. State hosting vaccine clinics this fall
The Pageant and Delmar Hall announced the decision on Monday, August 9. It went into effect the...
St. Louis concert venue to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease