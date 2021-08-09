Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 82 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 9.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 47
- Total cases - 8,930
- Total deaths - 133
Franklin County
- New cases - 35
- Total cases - 5,333
- Total deaths - 72
