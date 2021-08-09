Heartland Votes
First Alert: Hot, humid with storms possible

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and early evening.
Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and early evening.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A few lingering storms are possible this morning, but most of the Heartland will remain dry.

Wake-up temperatures are very warm in the low 70s.

Isolated chances for a few storms by the mid-morning hours is possible for our northern counties and additional storms later this afternoon into early evening.

A few strong to severe storms are possible. The primary threats are damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

This afternoon will also be hot and humid.

Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values ranging from 100-105ºF.

Due to the high heat indices, a heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

High temps and humidity levels will be a cause for concern the rest of the week.

Heat index values could reach 105ºF each day this week. Take precautions if it is necessary to spend time outdoors.

In addition to the heat and humidity, pop-up storms are also possible every day this week.

More storms are likely with a cold front at the end of the week.

