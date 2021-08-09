Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dog killed when owner locks it inside hot car as ‘punishment’

Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.
Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.(Erie County Jail)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Gray News) – A woman in Ohio is facing animal cruelty charges after she admitted to locking her dog in a hot car as punishment for attacking her other dog.

A neighbor told officers with the Sandusky Police Department he saw Mouheb Ashakih pick up the dog, Chapo, and throw him into the back of her car.

Police say the witness told Ashakih to let the dog out, but she replied, “I don’t care. I want him to die.”

When officers arrived at Ashakih’s home, Chapo was lying lifeless on the floorboard of the vehicle.

“Mouheb began screaming upon observing her canine and begged us to break her car window,” the police report read.

Officers broke the glass, releasing a “very hot burst of air” from the vehicle, according to the report. The inside of the car had been destroyed and was covered in blood from the dog trying to escape.

The woman repeatedly said she loved animals, but told police she wanted the officers to take her dogs and gave consent for them to remove four other canines from her residence.

She was arrested and authorized to be held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watches and Warnings in Southeast Missouri and Illinois.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watches in effect as storms pass through the Heartland
On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining...
Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order
On August 7, a Dunklin Co. man was arrested and charged for kidnapping and domestic assault.
Man charged for kidnapping and assault in Dunklin, Co.
On Friday, August 6, around 10 p.m. three Ky. teenagers were involved in a accident.
Three Ky. teenagers are hospitalized after a car accident
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 82 new cases of COVID-19
The CDC added 16 countries to its very high COVID-19 risk level. Should you change or cancel...
COVID delta variant impacts travel plans
FILE – Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan has stepped down over her work advising New York Gov....
Time’s Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties