Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But some have mixed feelings about the huge crowds as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

Large crowds gather for Perry County’s Bicentennial celebration, and a sold-out concert. Event organizers say this is the biggest turnout the town has seen in nearly 10 years.

“1000s today and I know the concert sold out for 5 thousand people,” Clint Brown said.

Despite, COVID-19 cases and deaths more than doubling in the last month in Missouri as the Delta Variant spread, some say they’re not concerned this event will cause a spike in cases in the area

“If you are worried about catching COVID then you make your own decision to stay away. I know I’m personally vaccinated and I think if you are vaccinated then you get to come out and enjoy it,” Brown said.

According to the state of Missouri less than 30% of people in Perry County are fully vaccinated. The CDC reported the nation saw a 40% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week.

Melissa Gray attended this weekend’s event. She said she still worries she can catch or spread the virus.

“I am concerned I try as much as I can to social distance. Obviously in this environment we can’t really do that... I don’t intend to do functions like this every weekend or everyday,” Gray said.

However, others expressed they are not letting that get in the way off getting out the house and having some fun.

“It’s going to happen, if it’s going to happen. Do I want to get it? Do I want to see somebody get it? No, but we’ve spent a year and half sitting on our butts and it’s time to live again,” Richard Webb said.

