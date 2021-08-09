Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2021 Big Boy Tour

The Big Boy Tour will be coming to a city near you.
The Big Boy Tour will be coming to a city near you.(TinaRae Scott)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Big Boy Tour will be coming through the Southeast area on Saturday, August 28.

Starting Friday, August 27, Big Boy will first arrive at Poplar Bluff, Mo. located at 995 S. Broadway St. at 4:30 p.m. and will leave on Saturday, August 28, at 8 a.m.

There second stop will be in Scott City, Mo. located at Oak Street Crossing at 11:15 a.m. and will leave at 11:45 a.m.

Then they will go to Chester, Ill. located at Rock Bridge Road and Water Street at 2:15 p.m. and will leave at 2:50 p.m.

Admission is free and no tickets are required.

Union Pacific ask that you utilize available parking facilities surrounding the locations because parking at the overnight stops and display locations are limited.

Safety tips when viewing the stream:

  • Remember trains can’t stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on the tracks
  • A train’s distance from you and its speed can be deceiving
  • The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet take extra precaution and stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks
  • Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way are private property please do not trespass
  • Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive ALWAYS expect a train and assume tracks are active
  • Hearing protection is recommended

The Big Boy will be displayed behind a fence or perimeter.

There will not be any tours and merchandise will not be sold.

To find out more information visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watches and Warnings in Southeast Missouri and Illinois.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watches in effect as storms pass through the Heartland
New Madrid police asked people to avoid Main Street between Mill Street and Mott Street.
Police on scene of building collapse on Main St. in New Madrid
On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining...
Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order
On August 7, a Dunklin Co. man was arrested and charged for kidnapping and domestic assault.
Man charged for kidnapping and assault in Dunklin, Co.
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Storm damage in Butler County, Mo.
Butler Co., Mo. storm damage
Governor Andy Beshear is in western Kentucky on Monday, August 9.
Gov. Beshear tours McCracken Co. recovery center
The first day of school is just around the corner and some organizations are hosting school...
School supply collections, giveaways in the Heartland
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies...
Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations