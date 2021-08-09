2021 Big Boy Tour

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Big Boy Tour will be coming through the Southeast area on Saturday, August 28.

Starting Friday, August 27, Big Boy will first arrive at Poplar Bluff, Mo. located at 995 S. Broadway St. at 4:30 p.m. and will leave on Saturday, August 28, at 8 a.m.

There second stop will be in Scott City, Mo. located at Oak Street Crossing at 11:15 a.m. and will leave at 11:45 a.m.

Then they will go to Chester, Ill. located at Rock Bridge Road and Water Street at 2:15 p.m. and will leave at 2:50 p.m.

Admission is free and no tickets are required.

Union Pacific ask that you utilize available parking facilities surrounding the locations because parking at the overnight stops and display locations are limited.

Safety tips when viewing the stream:

Remember trains can’t stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on the tracks

A train’s distance from you and its speed can be deceiving

The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet take extra precaution and stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks

Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way are private property please do not trespass

Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive ALWAYS expect a train and assume tracks are active

Hearing protection is recommended

The Big Boy will be displayed behind a fence or perimeter.

There will not be any tours and merchandise will not be sold.

To find out more information visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.