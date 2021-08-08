Signing event to be held for book on Buckminster Fuller’s Dome in Carbondale

Heartland Votes
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A book signing will be held in Carbondale for a book telling the story of the “Bucky Dome.”

The Dome was created by architect Buckminster Fuller in Carbondale.

Cary O’Dell and Thad Heckman will be at the location to sign and sell copies of their book “Bucky’s Dome: The Resurrection of R. Buckminster Fuller’s Dome Home.”

The book signing will be held on Saturday, August 14 starting at noon and lasting to 4 p.m.

In a statement from the Arbor District Neighborhood Association, Fuller is described as a “a writer, inventor, poet, designer, theorist and futurist.”

Fuller taught at SIUC from 1960 to 1970.

