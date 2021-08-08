One deceased after a fatal traffic crash in Pope, Co.

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Hamletburg road at Fillmore lane, Pope Co. a male driver was involved in a single vehicle traffic crash.

On August 8, around 1:30 a.m. the male, 37, who was from Bookport, Ill. was pronounced deceased on the scene according to the Pope County Coroner.

The male lost control of the 2019 blue Polaris Razor that went off the roadway to the left causing the vehicle to flip and ejected him and trapping him underneath.

Illinois State police say there is no further information available at this time.

