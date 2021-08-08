Multiple schools participate in Johnson County prayer walk

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of several schools and members of the public in Johnson County, Ill. Sunday were invited to prayer walks.

The prayer walk centered on participants praying for a good school year and for the teachers and staff.

Kathy Anderson is the dean of instruction at Vienna High School.

“We’re here today just to start our school off with prayer,” Anderson said. “Praising God and asking his blessings for each and every one of our students and staff in our county.”

Among the schools included were Buncombe Grade School, Cypress Grade School, New Simpson Hill Grade School, Vienna Grade School and Vienna High School.

