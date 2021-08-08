Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Multiple schools participate in Johnson County prayer walk

Back to School Prayer Walks
Back to School Prayer Walks(Joshua Stafford)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of several schools and members of the public in Johnson County, Ill. Sunday were invited to prayer walks.

The prayer walk centered on participants praying for a good school year and for the teachers and staff.

Kathy Anderson is the dean of instruction at Vienna High School.

“We’re here today just to start our school off with prayer,” Anderson said. “Praising God and asking his blessings for each and every one of our students and staff in our county.”

Among the schools included were Buncombe Grade School, Cypress Grade School, New Simpson Hill Grade School, Vienna Grade School and Vienna High School.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, August 6, around 10 p.m. three Ky. teenagers were involved in a accident.
Three Ky. teenagers are hospitalized after a car accident
The accident is under investigation by the Paducah Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction...
I-24 eastbound reopened following after multi-vehicle collision
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining...
Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order
Marble Hill woman speaks out on the impact of rising costs on retired citizens
Local senior speaks out about inflation hurting those on fixed incomes

Latest News

Southeast Mo. State's Dr. Mario Garcia hosted more than a dozen Cape Central High School...
Southeast Mo. State brings first cybersecurity camp to Cape Central High School
With fun, food and school supplies for everyone, the event prepares students for in-person...
Back-to-School community bash held in Cairo, Ill.
Red Cross reminds public to be safe as kids head back to school
At least one Heartland lawmaker is questioning the governor’s change in plans.
Southern Ill. officials react to state’s new mask mandate for schools