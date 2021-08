MAYFIELD, KY. (KFVS) - Man arrested by Mayfield police department for domestic disturbance.

Police responded after he refused to leave the home owner residence and destroying several pieces of property.

On Saturday, August 7, Cole Delk of Mayfield was arrested and charged for burglary and criminal mischief.

Delk is at Graves County Jail.

