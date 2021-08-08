Man arrested in Mayfield, KY. for three warrants

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield police department arrested and charged a man for multiple warrants.

Tyson Chambers, 21, of Mayfield, Ky. was arrested on Saturday, August 7.

His first warrant were charges for fleeing police, driving while having a DUI, suspended licenses, speeding, failure to use turning signal, did not stop at stop sign and reckless driving.

Chambers second warrant were charges for failure to appear in court for possession controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and not having prescription in proper container.

The third warrant was for failure to appear in court for driving under the influence, not having registered plates, not showing insurance card and driving with suspended license.

He was transported to Graves County Jail.

