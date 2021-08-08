Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order

On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining...
On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining order.(Source: Gray News)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, KY. (KFVS) - Mayfield police department arrested a man for parking his vehicle in front of the home of where he had an active restraining order.

He was found sitting in his vehicle with a petitioner.

On Friday, August 6, Raymond Cuevas, 21, was arrested and charged for violation of protective order and domestic violence order.

Cuevas is currently charged at Graves County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, August 6, around 10 p.m. three Ky. teenagers were involved in a accident.
Three Ky. teenagers are hospitalized after a car accident
The accident is under investigation by the Paducah Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction...
I-24 eastbound reopened following after multi-vehicle collision
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Marble Hill woman speaks out on the impact of rising costs on retired citizens
Local senior speaks out about inflation hurting those on fixed incomes
Vaccination Phase 1C includes those who work more than 100 jobs listed on the Centers for...
Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A man was arrest in Mayfield, Ky. on Saturday, August 7.
Man charged with burglary and vandalism in Mayfield, Ky.
On Saturday, August 21, join the Missouri State Park at Battle of Island Mound State Historic...
Informative meeting held at Battle of Island Mound State Historic Site
The Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Department reports 54 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,...
54 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties