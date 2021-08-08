Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order

MAYFIELD, KY. (KFVS) - Mayfield police department arrested a man for parking his vehicle in front of the home of where he had an active restraining order.

He was found sitting in his vehicle with a petitioner.

On Friday, August 6, Raymond Cuevas, 21, was arrested and charged for violation of protective order and domestic violence order.

Cuevas is currently charged at Graves County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.