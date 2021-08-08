Informative meeting held at Battle of Island Mound State Historic Site

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri state park invites the public to meet at Battle of Island Mound State Historic Site for an informational gathering.

The meeting will begin on Saturday, August 21, at 10 a.m. at the site’s picnic shelter.

Guest are encouraged to share comments and ask question about the park and operations.

Park representatives will be there to answer any questions and to provide information.

The park ask that visitors follow social-distancing guidelines and to protect themselves and others.

These informational meetings are being held in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings gives staff the opportunity to let people know there current status and future plans for the park or historic site and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Battle of Island Mound State Historic Site is located at 4837 NW County Road 1002, Butler, in western Missouri.

For more information please contact Stockton State Park at 417-276-4259.

For a list of scheduled informational meetings visit the park website.

For more information on state parks and historic sites visit the website.

