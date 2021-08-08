First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Another seasonably hot and humid August day is in store, with highs near 90 and dew points around 70. A light southerly breeze may help a bit. But as we get into the evening and especially overnight, shower and storm chances will ramp up as a weak upper trough brushes the area. A few strong storms and heavy downpours look possible tonight into Monday with this system. The best chance of rain looks to be overnight....but a few showers and storms may linger into Monday as well.

The week ahead continues to look quite hot and humid as an upper ridge builds in from the southeast. Heat looks to peak about midweek, with official highs of in the low to mid 90s, and dew points in the mid 70s. This will push heat indices well above 100....so early season sports practices may be impacted. By about Friday a cold front may bring a chance of thunderstorms by late in the day, followed by slightly cooler and less steamy conditions for next weekend.

