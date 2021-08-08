Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

*Severe T-storm Watch until 8 PM*
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A weak trough will brush the region this evening through Monday morning with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Our northwestern counties are outlooked with a level 1 to 2 risk of severe for this evening and overnight. Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail will be the primary risk, but later tonight the severe storm threat should decrease, and the localized flooding threat from heavy downpours will increase. Thunderstorm chances will linger into Monday, but should gradually end from west to east by afternoon. After that, the weather story will become the heat and humidity.

An upper ridge will build in from the southeast this week, bringing a period of intense but not necessarily record-breaking heat and humidity. Official highs about Tuesday thru Thursday look to be about 90 to 95. Dew points of about 70 to 75 are likely. This will push afternoon heat index numbers above 100....perhaps as high as 110 in some areas. This will become an issue for after-school sports practice, especially. By about Friday a weak cold front should be approaching, which looks to bring a moderation by next weekend.

