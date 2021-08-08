Cape Catfish headed back to Prospect League Championship after defeating LumberKings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish are heading back to the Prospect League Championship series.

The team defeated the Clinton LumberKings 7 - 3 in the semi-finals Saturday night at Capaha Park.

In the first season the Catfish reached the championship series before falling to the Chillicothe Paint.

They will face off against the Lafeyette Aviators for the title.

The first game of the series is Monday night at Capaha Park.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.