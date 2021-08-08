Heartland Votes
Cape Catfish headed back to Prospect League Championship after defeating LumberKings

The team defeated the Clinton LumberKings 7 - 3 in the semi-finals Saturday night at Capaha Park.
The team defeated the Clinton LumberKings 7 - 3 in the semi-finals Saturday night at Capaha Park. (SOURCE: Nathan Ellgren KFVS 12)
By Adam King
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish are heading back to the Prospect League Championship series.

The team defeated the Clinton LumberKings 7 - 3 in the semi-finals Saturday night at Capaha Park.

In the first season the Catfish reached the championship series before falling to the Chillicothe Paint.

They will face off against the Lafeyette Aviators for the title.

The first game of the series is Monday night at Capaha Park.

