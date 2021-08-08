Heartland Votes
Advertisement

54 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Department reports 54 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Department reports 54 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, August 8.(Unsplash)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin- Williamson Bi- County Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, August 8.

A summary of the cases include:

Williamson County

  • News cases - 24
  • Total cases - 8,883
  • Total deaths -133
  • New deaths - 2

Franklin County

  • New cases - 30
  • Total cases - 5,298
  • Total deaths - 72

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, August 6, around 10 p.m. three Ky. teenagers were involved in a accident.
Three Ky. teenagers are hospitalized after a car accident
The accident is under investigation by the Paducah Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction...
I-24 eastbound reopened following after multi-vehicle collision
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Marble Hill woman speaks out on the impact of rising costs on retired citizens
Local senior speaks out about inflation hurting those on fixed incomes
Vaccination Phase 1C includes those who work more than 100 jobs listed on the Centers for...
Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates

Latest News

On Friday, August 6, Mayfield police department arrested a man for violating his restraining...
Kentucky man charged for violating restraining order
On Saturday, August 21, join the Missouri State Park at Battle of Island Mound State Historic...
Informative meeting held at Battle of Island Mound State Historic Site
on Saturday, August 7, in Mayfield, Ky. a man was arrested and charged for three warrants.
Man arrested in Mayfield, KY. for three warrants
On August 7, a Dunklin Co. man was arrested and charged for kidnapping and domestic assault.
Man charged for kidnapping and assault in Dunklin, Co.