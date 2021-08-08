54 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
- FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin- Williamson Bi- County Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, August 8.
A summary of the cases include:
Williamson County
- News cases - 24
- Total cases - 8,883
- Total deaths -133
- New deaths - 2
Franklin County
- New cases - 30
- Total cases - 5,298
- Total deaths - 72
