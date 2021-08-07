Heartland Votes
Walking book club at McCracken Co. public library

Starting on Monday, August 9, at 6 p.m. to 7p.m. McCracken Co. public library will begin a walking book club.
Starting on Monday, August 9, at 6 p.m. to 7p.m. McCracken Co. public library will begin a walking book club.(McCracken Co. public library)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Join the fit lit walking book club at McCracken Co. Public library.

Starting on Monday, August 9, at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The library staff will guide a small group on a science walk around downtown while Lea Wentworth, Youth Services Liberian discusses the new classic.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy is the title of a beautifully illustrated book for all ages that explores life’s universal lessons.

This book has captured the hearts of millions of readers all over the world.

Mackesy book offers inspiration and hope in uncertain times following the tale of a curious boy, a greedy mole, a wary fox and a wise horse who find themselves together in sometimes difficult terrain sharing their greatest fears and biggest discoveries about vulnerability, kindness, hope, friendship and love.

The shared adventures and important conversations between the four friends are full of life lessons that have connected with readers of all ages.

The book is available to checkout and through the library’s e-books access.

For more information visit the library website.

