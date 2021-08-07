Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Felix’s 11th medal comes in US runaway in 4x400 hurdles

Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's...
Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Francisco Seco | AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix won her 11th career Olympic medal Saturday, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one. Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.

Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 the night before, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold.

Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time mark with 12 medals from 1920-28.

The win came on McLaughlin’s 22nd birthday, and gave her another gold to go with the one she captured when she set a world record (51.46) in the 400-meter hurdles earlier in the week.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccination Phase 1C includes those who work more than 100 jobs listed on the Centers for...
Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at...
Perryville man catches world record sized bighead carp while bowfishing
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

Latest News

President Biden touts economic recovery, but expresses concern about delta variant Friday....
Biden warns delta surge could set back economy
The Cobden Peach Festival will kick-off on Friday, August 6 and run through Saturday, August...
Cobden Peach Festival begins Friday
The Cobden Peach Festival is August 6-7.
Cobden Peach Festival returns
Governor Mike Parson said 30 ambulances and more than 60 trained personnel are scheduled to...
Gov. Parson: Mo. tripling number of mutual aid ambulances in some regions
Five children between the ages of 2 and 9 died after a fire broke out at an East St. Louis...
5 children killed in East St. Louis fire