Three Ky. teenagers are hospitalized after a car accident

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On the intersection of Irvin Cobb road and Beane road three underage teenagers were involved in a collision.

Friday, August 6, around 10 p.m. the Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the incident.

Upon their arrival deputies located a blue Honda Civic off the roadway with significant damage.

The deputies say they believe the accident was related to speeding and the driver failing to conclude with the curve at the intersection of Beane road.

Leaving the vehicle to get struck by a tree and hitting a barrier.

Calloway County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene for assistance.

All three minors were transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

The two passengers were treated for serious injuries while the driver only received minor injuries from the collision.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.