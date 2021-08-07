Heartland Votes
One new death from COVID-19, 27 new cases reported by the Egyptian Health Department

(Source: Pixabay.com)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Saline County resident has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Egyptian Health Department.

There are 27 residents who have confirmed COVID-19 cases in their coverage area.

In Saline County, there are 13 female cases, and there are 5 male cases

Gallatin County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, both of whom are female.

In White County, there are three females and four males who have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

