Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Local senior speaks out about inflation hurting those on fixed incomes

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Those living on a fixed income know how hard it can be to make ends meet.

One local woman wants you to know how hard it can be.

”We’re not asking for a handout; we’re asking for to be able to live our golden years like we deserve to,” April Johnson said.

April Johnson’s golden years include time with Peaches, her Pomeranian. But, she admits it’s tough to live on her social security income. And the 65 year old widow said she’s not alone.

“I have a lot of friends that have to choose between getting their hair fixed, or what they’re going to eat for supper and medication and that is crazy,” Johnson said.

According to CBS News, the Social Security Administration increased 2021 payments by 1.3 percent.....leaving social security checks to lag behind rising prices.

Johnson believes those payments should match the increases she deals with everyday.

“You were paying 3 dollars or 4 dollars for a pound of bologna and now you go to the store and now its 9 dollars a pound. Gasoline 3 dollars a gallon. Milk, over 3 dollars a gallon, if you don’t get food stamps, you have to figure out how to get that food,” she said.

Heartland News reached out to Financial Planner Jeff Rose to ask about the inflation struggle facing seniors right now.

Rose tells us, seniors like April may have to make some tough choices in order to save some money.

“People like having their own space, but it might be taking in a roommate or it could be renting out a room in your house to cover certain expenses,” Ross said.

You can also take a closer look at your monthly expenses.

“Often times though it’s those little things that we’re holding onto that maybe we don’t realize we don’t have to spend as much; you know maybe you’re paying for this cell phone bill and you have this package that you’re paying 20, 40, 50 dollars a month more than you need to be,” he said.

Johnson said, she doesn’t want to ask her children for help, she just wants seniors to live their lives without the struggle.

“I do hope before I die to see an answer and not for social security to go down the drain,” she said.

According to CBS news, some experts predict social security relief will come in 2022.

Next year’s cost of living adjustment for social security could range between three to five percent, depending on what happens with inflation going into the fall.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at...
Perryville man catches world record sized bighead carp while bowfishing
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Vaccination Phase 1C includes those who work more than 100 jobs listed on the Centers for...
Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
One woman wants you to know how hard it can be to make ends meet on a fixed income.
Inflation could mean trouble for fixed incomes
If you want to help families in need by buying and donating school supplies- you still have a...
Stuff the Bus will continue into Saturday
The annual festival is underway Friday night-- and good economic news for the small Union...
Cobden Peach Festival in its 83rd year