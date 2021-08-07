Local senior speaks out about inflation hurting those on fixed incomes

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Those living on a fixed income know how hard it can be to make ends meet.

One local woman wants you to know how hard it can be.

”We’re not asking for a handout; we’re asking for to be able to live our golden years like we deserve to,” April Johnson said.

April Johnson’s golden years include time with Peaches, her Pomeranian. But, she admits it’s tough to live on her social security income. And the 65 year old widow said she’s not alone.

“I have a lot of friends that have to choose between getting their hair fixed, or what they’re going to eat for supper and medication and that is crazy,” Johnson said.

According to CBS News, the Social Security Administration increased 2021 payments by 1.3 percent.....leaving social security checks to lag behind rising prices.

Johnson believes those payments should match the increases she deals with everyday.

“You were paying 3 dollars or 4 dollars for a pound of bologna and now you go to the store and now its 9 dollars a pound. Gasoline 3 dollars a gallon. Milk, over 3 dollars a gallon, if you don’t get food stamps, you have to figure out how to get that food,” she said.

Heartland News reached out to Financial Planner Jeff Rose to ask about the inflation struggle facing seniors right now.

Rose tells us, seniors like April may have to make some tough choices in order to save some money.

“People like having their own space, but it might be taking in a roommate or it could be renting out a room in your house to cover certain expenses,” Ross said.

You can also take a closer look at your monthly expenses.

“Often times though it’s those little things that we’re holding onto that maybe we don’t realize we don’t have to spend as much; you know maybe you’re paying for this cell phone bill and you have this package that you’re paying 20, 40, 50 dollars a month more than you need to be,” he said.

Johnson said, she doesn’t want to ask her children for help, she just wants seniors to live their lives without the struggle.

“I do hope before I die to see an answer and not for social security to go down the drain,” she said.

According to CBS news, some experts predict social security relief will come in 2022.

Next year’s cost of living adjustment for social security could range between three to five percent, depending on what happens with inflation going into the fall.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.