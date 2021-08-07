First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
Increasing chance of showers, storms by Sunday night?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We should finish out the weekend with another warm and humid but mainly quiet day, but models continue to be a bit more aggressive with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday. Tonight and tomorrow should be mainly dry however, with temps and humidity levels close to early August averages. But a weak upper system brushing the region Sunday night into Monday looks to bring at least a few widely scattered showers and storms. Not outlooked for severe, but a few strong storms with heavy downpours look possible.

The upcoming work week will start out rather hot and humid as an upper ridge builds in from the southwest. Highs Tuesday thru Thursday will be in the 90 to 95 range, with dew points of about 70 to 75. This will push H.I. numbers over 100 during the afternoons. But late in the week another buckle in the jet stream should allow a cold front to push through. Behind this front, we should be a bit cooler and less humid for next weekend.

