First Alert: Hot and humid weekend

By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A mostly quiet weekend is in store, with air temps and humidity levels back to more normal summertime conditions.

Brian Alworth says the only possible excitement this weekend looks to be a small but increasing chance of some thunderstorms moving in from the west Sunday night into Monday.

Otherwise today will be dry with highs near 90 and dew points in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be slightly hotter with highs in the low 90s and dew points around 70.

The upcoming week will have some subtle but important shifts.

It will get gradually hotter and more humid through about mid-week then begin to cool down again by week’s end.

Thunderstorm chances look a bit higher on Monday with a weak upper system then decrease to isolated again until a cold front approaches late in the week.

The hottest days look to be Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs of 90 to 95 and heat indices above 100 during the afternoons.

