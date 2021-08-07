Heartland Votes
100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday,...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, August 7.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, August 7.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 61
  • Total Cases - 8,859
  • Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

  • New cases - 39
  • Total cases - 5,268
  • Total deaths - 72
  • New death - 1

