100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, August 7.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 61
- Total Cases - 8,859
- Total deaths - 131
Franklin County
- New cases - 39
- Total cases - 5,268
- Total deaths - 72
- New death - 1
