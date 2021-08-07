100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, August 7.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 61

Total Cases - 8,859

Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

New cases - 39

Total cases - 5,268

Total deaths - 72

New death - 1

