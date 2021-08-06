Warmer End Of The Week

Starting off Friday with more cloud cover. Temperatures early in the morning will be in the low to mid 60s with a few isolated upper 50s possible in southern Illinois. Light fog may form in low lying areas. Today will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and warmer. High temps by the afternoon will head into the upper 80s. There is a small chance of a few showers in our western half of the Heartland, but we will mainly remain dry today.

The heat will return first over the weekend back into the low 90s. Then the humidity will return on Sunday and into next week. Unfortunately, with temperatures reaching the low/mid 90s and high humidity, this will make heat index values range from 100-105F every day.

There will be small daily chances of a few pop-up showers/storms during the afternoons next week. Our next higher chance of seeing some more rain will be with a frontal system at the end of next week.

-Lisa

