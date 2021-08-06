Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 28 new cases of COVID-19

The Southern Seven Health Department said there were 300 total active cases in the southern...
The Southern Seven Health Department said there were 300 total active cases in the southern seven region.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, August 6.

The health department also reported 30 newly recovered cases.

They said there were 300 total active cases in the southern seven region.

According to S7HD, 38,869 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in its region since the vaccine first arrived on Dec. 16, 2020.

The average of people totally vaccinated is 27.2 percent.

