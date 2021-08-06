Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sidewalk Prophets to host sunset concert at Bald Knob Cross

Sidewalk Prophets will host a “Great Big Family Reunion Concert at the Cross” on Saturday,...
Sidewalk Prophets will host a “Great Big Family Reunion Concert at the Cross” on Saturday, August 7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Sidewalk Prophets will host a “Great Big Family Reunion Concert at the Cross” on Saturday, August 7.

They say gates will open at 4 p.m.

A pre-show will start at 7:15 p.m. and the sunset concert will start at 8:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site.

“We can’t wait to worship under the stars with fans from across the country.  There is something powerful about performing in the shadow of the cross; it serves to remind us of the hope, and freedom we have in Christ.  We are counting down the days. This night is going to be special,” said Dave Frey, lead singer of the Sidewalk Prophets.

You can buy tickets online or at the gate for $20.

Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of Bald Knob Cross, said they encourage participants to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer.

Bald Knob Cross of Peace is located in the Shawnee National Forest near Alto Pass, Illinois.

Construction of the cross began in 1959 and was finished in 1963.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at...
Perryville man catches world record sized bighead carp while bowfishing
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Governor JB Pritzker was in Cairo, Ill. one year ago to make a $40 million announcement to...
Gov. Pritzker in Cairo, Ill. for inland port project announcement
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Latest News

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced it was expanding its services in southeast Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare System to expand services in southeast Mo.
A police escort from Madison County, Illinois to Herrin is planned for fallen Brooklyn Police...
Escort to Herrin planned for fallen police officer
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/6
The Cobden Peach Festival will kick-off on Friday, August 6 and run through Saturday, August...
Cobden Peach Festival begins Friday