Sidewalk Prophets to host sunset concert at Bald Knob Cross

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Sidewalk Prophets will host a “Great Big Family Reunion Concert at the Cross” on Saturday, August 7.

They say gates will open at 4 p.m.

A pre-show will start at 7:15 p.m. and the sunset concert will start at 8:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site.

“We can’t wait to worship under the stars with fans from across the country. There is something powerful about performing in the shadow of the cross; it serves to remind us of the hope, and freedom we have in Christ. We are counting down the days. This night is going to be special,” said Dave Frey, lead singer of the Sidewalk Prophets.

You can buy tickets online or at the gate for $20.

Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of Bald Knob Cross, said they encourage participants to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer.

Bald Knob Cross of Peace is located in the Shawnee National Forest near Alto Pass, Illinois.

Construction of the cross began in 1959 and was finished in 1963.

