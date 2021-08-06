Saint Francis Healthcare System to expand services in southeast Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will expand its services across southeast Missouri.

Saint Francis announced a new hospital clinic will open Monday, August 9 in Jackson.

It will offer primary care, counseling services, onsite lab and imaging and extended urgent care hours on nights and weekends.

The $7.5 million, 23,000-square-foot facility will bring its services in Jackson under one roof.

They announced they were building the facility in August 2020.

“We are excited to grow throughout the region and provide enhanced services for the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis. “There has been a shift away from hospital-based care, with a greater emphasis on prevention and treatment in an outpatient, ambulatory clinic setting. With these new service offerings, Saint Francis will continue the mission and ministry begun nearly 150 years ago to improve the health and well-being of southeast Missouri for years to come.”

Saint Francis Clinic Jackson is located at 2130 E. Jackson Boulevard.

In addition, Saint Francis closed on an 18-acre land purchase for property located between Highway H and I-55 at Exit 67 behind the Drury Inn and Suites in Sikeston.

Construction of the new facility will start later this year and will open in 2023.

When finished, all services at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston will move to the new facility.

The health care system also plans to expand primary and urgent care services with building projects at the Ferguson Medical Group clinics in Charleston, East Prairie and Scott City, and at Cape Primary Care and Immediate Convenient Care in Cape Girardeau.

In Poplar Bluff, Saint Francis expanded services and renamed its facility Saint Francis Medical Center Poplar Bluff. It’s located at 225 Physicians Park Drive.

Saint Francis said the projects will create jobs and expand health care services to more residents across southeast Missouri.

