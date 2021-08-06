Pope County, Ill. elevated to orange warning level for COVID-19

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Pope County will move to an orange warning level on the COVID-19 risk metrics.

IDPH said the amount of new cases per 100,000 people, test positivity percentage metrics and falling ICU bed availability at area hospitals are causing the elevated risk levels.

According to the department, an orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community.

Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union Counties were moved the orange warning level and remain there.

Alexander County was upgraded to a stable status and taken off the orange warning level.

Johnson County had 361 potential new cases (based on 45 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4.9 percent out of 870 tests. ICU availability was 12.7 percent

Massac County had 384 potential new cases (based on 54 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 12 percent out of 308 tests. ICU availability was 12.7 percent

Pope County had 261 potential new cases (based on 11 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 13.8 percent out of 80 tests. ICU availability was 12.7 percent

Pulaski County had 238 potential new cases (based on 13 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 7.3 percent out of 206 tests. ICU availability was 12.7 percent

Union County had 439 potential new cases (based on 74 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 5.8 percent out of 1,370 tests. ICU availability was 12.7 percent

“New positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb and the number of ICU beds in our region has taken a pretty dramatic fall with less than 13% of them available for new patients,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “Statewide, hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 is up 33% from last week and the number of people on ventilators has doubled. The vast majority of these people are unvaccinated against COVID-19.”

The Southern Seven Health Department has been urging southern Illinoisans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially with the rapid spread of the Delta variant impacting neighboring states.

